BJP making false promise to make BC State CM: BRS MLC K Kavitha

She alleged that the BJP government was responsible for merger of seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and never supported a separate Telangana.

Published: 08th November 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

BRS MLC K Kavitha addressing media in Nizamabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Coming down heavily on the BJP, BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that saffron party leaders promised to make a BC leader chief minister as they were certain that they would not come to power in the State.

Speaking to reporters here, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BC ‘Atma Gourava’ meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Kavitha reminded the people of how a BC was removed from the post of BJP State president and replaced with a leader from a forward caste. It’s ridiculous that Modi was now talking about ensuring appointing a leader from backwards class CM if the party was voted to power, Kavitha said.

Modi alleged that the BRS government failed to provide Rs 1,000 crore in the State budget for BCs forgetting the fact that the BRS government allocated Rs 6,200 crore for their welfare, she said. 

In the last one and half years, the BRS government spent Rs 1,850 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi, and Rs 1,300 crore towards reimbursement of fees of students, she asserted.

“There is no mention of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas slogan of BJP and there is no mention of Telangana in the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP government at the Centre failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014,” Kavitha pointed out. 

She alleged that the BJP government was responsible for the merger of seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh and never supported a separate Telangana. All BJP leaders right from Narendra Modi opposed the formation of the State. 

