Bodhan MLA directly involved in paddy scam, says TPCC general secretary

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manala Mohan Reddy and TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar stated on Tuesday that Bodhan MLA and BRS candidate, Shakeel Aamir, was directly involved in the paddy scam in the Bodhan Assembly constituency. They emphasised that the Election Commission of India should disqualify Shakeel from contesting in the elections.

Addressing reporters at Congress Bhavan, the party leaders urged the Election Commission to take prompt action regarding this matter.

Manala Mohan Reddy revealed that they had received information indicating that district officials had allocated Rs 400 crore worth of paddy under the CMR scheme to several rice mills. However, these officials failed to recover the rice on time, resulting in the imposition of a fine of Rs 9 crore. To evade the issue, paddy stocks were shifted to other rice mills, ultimately leading to substantial profits.

He asserted that a scam worth Rs 150 crore had occurred and called for sustained agitation, but no action was taken by the officials.

Mohan Reddy also pointed out that Bodhan MLA Shakeel owned rice mills and was implicated in this scam. He demanded that details of the fine imposed in case of un-recovered rice be made public.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manala Mohan Reddy and TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar stated on Tuesday that Bodhan MLA and BRS candidate, Shakeel Aamir, was directly involved in the paddy scam in the Bodhan Assembly constituency. They emphasised that the Election Commission of India should disqualify Shakeel from contesting in the elections. Addressing reporters at Congress Bhavan, the party leaders urged the Election Commission to take prompt action regarding this matter. Manala Mohan Reddy revealed that they had received information indicating that district officials had allocated Rs 400 crore worth of paddy under the CMR scheme to several rice mills. However, these officials failed to recover the rice on time, resulting in the imposition of a fine of Rs 9 crore. To evade the issue, paddy stocks were shifted to other rice mills, ultimately leading to substantial profits.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asserted that a scam worth Rs 150 crore had occurred and called for sustained agitation, but no action was taken by the officials. Mohan Reddy also pointed out that Bodhan MLA Shakeel owned rice mills and was implicated in this scam. He demanded that details of the fine imposed in case of un-recovered rice be made public. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp