c-Vigil app flooded with 3,000 complaints in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A whopping 3,000 plus poll-related violations/complaints have been received through the c-Vigil app across Telangana ever since the model code of conduct came into force. Districts, mainly, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Jagtial, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Bhadadri, Peddapalli, Siddipet and a few other districts topped the list in the complaints received from the general public through the app.

Telangana CEO officials told TNIE, of the total number of complaints, 1,862 have been found to be corrected and disposed/escalated to higher authorities and 1,187 have been dropped by District Control Room/Returning Officers/Assistant Returning Officers while nearly 16 are pending with DCC/ROs or AROs. Most of the complaints were regarding campaigning during the ban period, display of firearms and intimidation, gifts/coupons distribution, liquor distribution, money distribution, posters and banners without permission, property defacement, religious or communal speeches/messages, transportation of public for rallies, uses of speakers beyond permitted time and vehicle or convoy without permission and others.

Nalgonda tops in C-vigil with 305 complaints followed by Hyderabad (261), Khammam (229), Suryapet (216), Jagtiyal (216), Rangareddy (146), Siddipet (137). The lowest number of complaints were received from (Nirmal), Jaishankar-Bhupallepalle (18), Kamareddy (26), Mancherial (29), Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and Yadadri (33 each).

Most of the cases that were received involved fixing banners and posters without permission (1,476) followed by money distribution (105), gifts/coupons distribution (86) and others (1,060).

Officials said that more poll-related complaints through c-Vigil are expected once the nomination process is over and the leaders and political parties will hit the roads for political campaigning across the state. People can report any malpractice on the c-Vigil app of the EC. They can send photographs and videos of what they observe to be against the election code.

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a c-Vigil mobile application in order to create a channel for people to report violations of the MCC by candidates and parties. Until now, addressing complaints of MCC violations has often been hindered by the lack of substantial evidence.

However, with the introduction of this app, it has become feasible to take action within the stipulated time frame for complaints received through the fast-track complaint receipt and resolution system. One notable feature of the C-vigil app is the anonymity it offers to complainants. They are not obligated to enter their personal details, as their information is securely stored within the group. In cases of election code of conduct violations, citizens can upload photos or videos, with a maximum duration of two minutes, directly through the app.

Individuals can capture photographs or create brief two-minute videos depicting activities that break the MCC. The app only allows live photos/videos with auto location capture from within the app to ensure digital evidence for flying squads to act upon in a time-bound manner, they said.

The c-Vigil app covers a range of violations that can be reported, including physical and mental intimidation of candidates by their followers, hate speeches during public meetings, distribution of money and alcohol to influence voters, and the distribution of incentives such as speakers, goods, and materials.

