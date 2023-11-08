Congress has patent on free power: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress has patented free electricity supply, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged the ruling BRS to prove its allegations that the grand old party said that it would supply power for just three hours if it forms the government in the State. Revanth also challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove his claims of providing 24x7 power from any substation.

Revanth was speaking during his rallies as part of his election campaign in Alampur, Gadwal and Makthal.

Addressing the public meetings at these places, the TPCC chief wondered that if KCR had given water to crores of acres, how could the number of pump sets increase from 18 lakh to 25 lakh in the state. “KCR is trying to make people believe his lies as he has done nothing. KCR trampled his own promise of giving Rs 100 crore for the development of Jogulamba temple,” he alleged.

“KCR, KTR and Harish Rao are conspiring to defeat the Congress. They are running around with an axe on their shoulders to kill the Congress. Their conspiracies should be countered and Congress should be brought to power,” he said.

Countering the allegations of the chief minister, Revanth said that farmers received financial help during the YSR regime even when there was no Dharani.

Congress will replace Dharani with a better tech: Revanth

“Rythu Bandhu was launched first and then the Dharani portal. Congress will replace the Dharani portal with a new and better technology to protect the lands of farmers,” the TPCC chief said. Slamming the BRS supremo for stating that the BRS has not given even a single ticket to the Mudhiraj community in 119 constituencies, Revanth asked whether it means that the pink party does not want their votes. He recalled that the Congress gave four tickets to the Mudhiraj community.

Accusing the chief minister of looting the state, he cautioned that KCR would loot Rs 1 lakh crore more if he was given power for a third time.

“KCR will give position even to his grandson if voted to power for a third time. We heard that of a person who swallows the temple and even the “lingam” in the temple. Now we are seeing KCR (do that),” Revanth said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Congress has patented free electricity supply, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged the ruling BRS to prove its allegations that the grand old party said that it would supply power for just three hours if it forms the government in the State. Revanth also challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove his claims of providing 24x7 power from any substation. Revanth was speaking during his rallies as part of his election campaign in Alampur, Gadwal and Makthal. Addressing the public meetings at these places, the TPCC chief wondered that if KCR had given water to crores of acres, how could the number of pump sets increase from 18 lakh to 25 lakh in the state. “KCR is trying to make people believe his lies as he has done nothing. KCR trampled his own promise of giving Rs 100 crore for the development of Jogulamba temple,” he alleged. “KCR, KTR and Harish Rao are conspiring to defeat the Congress. They are running around with an axe on their shoulders to kill the Congress. Their conspiracies should be countered and Congress should be brought to power,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Countering the allegations of the chief minister, Revanth said that farmers received financial help during the YSR regime even when there was no Dharani. Congress will replace Dharani with a better tech: Revanth “Rythu Bandhu was launched first and then the Dharani portal. Congress will replace the Dharani portal with a new and better technology to protect the lands of farmers,” the TPCC chief said. Slamming the BRS supremo for stating that the BRS has not given even a single ticket to the Mudhiraj community in 119 constituencies, Revanth asked whether it means that the pink party does not want their votes. He recalled that the Congress gave four tickets to the Mudhiraj community. Accusing the chief minister of looting the state, he cautioned that KCR would loot Rs 1 lakh crore more if he was given power for a third time. “KCR will give position even to his grandson if voted to power for a third time. We heard that of a person who swallows the temple and even the “lingam” in the temple. Now we are seeing KCR (do that),” Revanth said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp