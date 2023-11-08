Congress will change CMs every year if it wins, predicts KCR

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that some leaders selling tickets and others buying them was the culture of the Congress, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday heckled leaders of the grand old party for setting fire to their own party offices for tickets.

Stating that there were 12 aspirants for the chief minister’s post in the Congress, KCR alleged that if the grand old party was voted to power it would change CMs every year.

Addressing election meetings in Chennur, Manthani and Peddapalli Assembly segments during the day, he said: “The Congress has 12 CM candidates. No one knows how many CMs would be changed every year if it is voted to power.”

The BRS supremo also found fault with the six guarantees of the Congress. “Why is the Congress not implementing them in Chhattisgarh? Why has it failed to implement (the six guarantees) in states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh?” KCR asked, alleging that the grand old party made empty promises in Telangana to hoodwink the people and win the election.

On Manthani candidate

P Madhu’s fear that BRS local leaders would be lured into other parties, the chief minister recalled that when he contested from Karimnagar, the leaders of other parties paid money and lured as many as five BRS mandal presidents in Choppadandi Assembly segment. “Though five mandal presidents were lured, the opposite party did not get even five votes in those mandals. Leaders may switch loyalties, but the people will remain with the BRS,” KCR averred.

At the Chennur meeting, he said: “BRS had only two tasks — to achieve Telangana and to develop the separate state. We have achieved the state and developed the state. Support BRS for the third time to continue development.” KCR said that the people were the high command of the BRS and they do not live in Delhi. He stated that the BRS was the only party that could understand the needs of the people.

Farmers got Rythu Bandhu because of Dharani: KCR

The chief minister reminded the gathering how Singareni Collieries Company Limited increased its profits and distributed the money among employees. “However, the BJP-led Union government is trying to privatise all sectors, including coal,” KCR alleged.

He said that it was BRS leaders who opposed privatisation of the SCCL coal blocks in the area, KCR recalled. He alleged that the Mancherial Congress candidate was looting public money by starting clubs.

At the Peddapalli meeting, KCR said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about agriculture but was saying that he would throw the Dharani portal into the Bay of Bengal. “Because of Dharani, farmers are able to get Rythu Bandhu.

Because of Rythu Bandhu, the state’s paddy production touched three crore tonnes. If the Dharani portal is scrapped, middlemen would rule the revenue department again,” the chief minister cautioned the people.

