Farmers accuse factory of damaging crops, move Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought the response of various government entities, the TS Pollution Control Board as well as Sundar Ispat Ltd on a writ petition by owners of farmland alleging that their property was being damaged due to pollution caused by the factory.

Taking up the case, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Sharavan Kumar directed the principal secretaries for revenue, industries, agriculture, environment and forest departments, as well as the Rangareddy district collector, the Keshampet RDO, the chief environmental engineer of the TSPCB and Sundar Ispat to file their counters within four weeks.

Senior counsel B Rachana Reddy, representing Gunda Aundathi and another, argued that her clients are the owners of agricultural land located in Ippalapally village of Keshampet mandal. She said that Sundar Ispat is responsible for pollution which is adversely affecting her client’s crops.

Rachana Reddy told the court that the petitioners had submitted representations to the TSPCB in April 2023 and again on September 13, 2023, but there was no response from the authorities concerned.

