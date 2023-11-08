Home States Telangana

If elected, Revanth will sell entire State: KT Rama Rao 

BRS working president KT Rama Rao unveils books titled “Century of Sins of Congress in Telangana” and “Scamgress” on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy would divide the entire State into plots and sell them if Congress is voted to power. 

Addressing a meeting after welcoming leaders from other parties into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao recalled how Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed while “buying an MLA for `50 lakh”. 

“Revanth Reddy went to jail in a vote-for-note case. Now, he has set the price for Congress tickets. He will make State into plots and sell the entire state if the Congress is voted to power,” Rama Rao alleged.
“People voted for the Congress 11 times and faced water, power and other problems. But in the last 10 years, all sections of the people benefitted under the BRS rule,” he said.

Referring to the issue of 24X7 power supply for farmers, he said: “Revanth Reddy said that the farmers require only three-hour power. The farmers should know the mentality of Revanth who wanted to become the chief minister.” 

He also recalled that former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Rythu Bandhu was a wasteful expenditure. Even Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said they were giving only five-hour power to farmers in their State, he added.  

