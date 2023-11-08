Home States Telangana

Migrant workers in voter lists; BJP to file complaint 

Published: 08th November 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

migrant workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The BJP leadership has accused BRS leaders of surreptitiously incorporating the names of migrant workers into the voter rolls with the cooperation of industry owners in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking to TNIE, Ch Krishna Reddy, the BJP candidate for Munugode, alleged that around 12,000 labourers working at a local pharma firm unit had their names included in the voter list through the actions of BRS leaders.  He said he would complain with the Election Commission of India soon. 

These workers, hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, work in chemical units in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, as well as in the rice mills within Nalgonda district and the cement factories in Suryapet district.

Telangana migrant workers BJP

