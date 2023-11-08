MLAs face wrath of voters in erstwhile Warangal district

U Mahesh By

JANGAON/ HANAMKONDA/ BHUPALPALLY: Villagers have been obstructing the campaign of incumbent MLAs demanding the allocation of double-bedroom houses and the implementation of BC Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes. When the candidates, particularly the ones belonging to the ruling BRS, attempt to reach out to voters in these villages, they are subjected to jeers by the women and youth preventing their entry and reminding them of unfulfilled promises.

On Monday, residents of Dhulmetta halted the convoy of MLC and contesting candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on the outskirts of Redyanaik thanda. Rajeshwar Reddy had been going door-to-door for his campaign, but the villagers chanted slogans, demanding the sanction of 2BHKs and Dalit Bandhu for eligible beneficiaries. With no other recourse, Rajeshwar Reddy had to leave the village.

Similarly, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh encountered a lack of support from the residents of Parvathagiri, Inavole in Hanamakonda and Kazipet areas. This is largely due to concerns about the land mafia activities. Some residents were also pressing for the welfare schemes to be extended to all the villages.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy faced similar opposition from Regonda villagers. They prevented him from entering their residential areas to seek votes. “We gave you a chance last time. What did you do after joining the BRS? You have no right to ask for votes again in the constituency,” they told the MLA.

Another MLC, Kadiyam Srihari, had a similar experience during his campaign in Patheshapur village, Raghunathpalli mandal in Jangaon district. Dalit women obstructed him, demanding the sanction of the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the villagers.

In response, he assured the villagers that, if elected as an MLA, he would ensure the scheme’s implementation for all eligible beneficiaries.

WARANGAL COLONY RESIDENTS VOTE FOR BRS BEFORE POLLS!

Warangal: Voters of a colony in the Warangal East Assembly constituency have made their choice clear much before the polling day. To the chagrin of other party workers, the residents of NTR Nagar Colony in the 28th division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, have put up banners declaring their support to BRS candidate Nannapaneni Narender and barring the entry to rivals of their leader. The colony has 297 voters and 90 houses. After passing a unanimous resolution to support the ruling party candidate, the residents have put up banners and wall posters in the colony. One of the banners says: “Idi NTR Nagar Colony, Idi BRS Gadda. Idi Narender Anna Adda (Warangal East MLA); ikkada vere party laku pravesham ledu.”

