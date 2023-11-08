Overlooked, leaders of Congress’s frontal organisations fume over exclusion

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of Congress frontal organisations are quite upset with the party after none of them figured in any of the three lists of candidates released so far. These leaders of frontal organisations like the Congress SC cell, ST cell, OBC cell, Seva Dal, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress had been expecting tickets to contest the coming election, but the party did not accommodate any of them.

NSUI president Balmuri Venkat expected the ticket for the Huzurabad Assembly segment, from where he contested in the last bypoll. However, the party allotted the ticket to Pranav Babu, a local and new entrant into the Congress.

Likewise, Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy requested the party to allocate Wanaparthy Assembly ticket to him, but the party named former minister G Chinna Reddy as its candidate in the second list and then replaced him with Megha Reddy in the third list.

SC cell chairman N Preetam, who expected the Thungathurthy ticket, is still waiting for confirmation as the party has not announced any candidate for this segment. However, his contacts in the upper echelons of the Congress say that the party is considering some other aspirant.

ST cell chairman Bellaiah Naik, who was keen on contesting from Mahabubabad or some other ST reserved segment, has been overlooked. Bellaiah Naik is reportedly mulling filing his nomination papers from Kodangal against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

OBC chairman Nuti Srikanth also failed to get a chance to contest from Amberpet despite MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy lobbying on his behalf. The Congress opted for Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy for this seat.

Upset leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi next week

These leaders of the frontal organisations are very upset; some are believed to be contemplating a drastic step that could create trouble for the party. The frontal organisation leaders are planning to meet Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is likely to visit the state next week.

