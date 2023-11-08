Submerging fields and ryot issues to decide Manthani Assembly constituency?

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Traditionally known as Mantharapuri, the Manthani Assembly constituency is under the spotlight with the added attention on the barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Analysts believe that there will be a hotly contested fight between the incumbent MLA D Sridhar Babu of the Congress and Putta Madhu of the ruling BRS.

In the 2018 elections, Sridhar Babu defeated Madhu by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Spread across 10 mandals in Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, Manthani is home to farmers who claim that their agricultural fields are submerging due to the backwater from KLIS barrages. Additionally, tribal farmers allege that their land details are not reflected on the Dharani portal apart from not receiving any benefits under the Rythu Bandhu and Bima schemes.

A farmer from Khanapur village, S Odelu, said nearly 50% of his 10-acre field is consistently submerged under the backwaters from KLIS. Many farmers are contemplating migration as they see few alternatives in their villages.

Basa Ashok, another farmer, lamented that although some compensation has been provided in light of the upcoming elections, the rate is lower than they had expected. Residents of various villages — including Vilochanavaram, Uppatla, Siripuram and Khansaipeta — find it challenging to cultivate their lands due to regular submergence.

Within the Manthani segment limits, three open-cast mines are operating in Vakeelpalli and surrounding villages. The constant blasting and mining activities continue to affect the local population. Yet, they continue to grapple with the challenges related to rehabilitation and compensation. Given its proximity to the Chattishgarh border, the constituency is deemed sensitive by the police, resulting in special attention and focus on its affairs.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar Babu said, “I wanted to make Manthani a model constituency. Besides the six declarations of the Congress, I will generate employment for youth, advance education facilities and bring industrial development.”

Additionally, he pledged to establish a medical college and a pharmacy college, while also seeking permanent solutions to address the submergence issues.

Putta Madhu of the BRS said he would provide hostels for degree and higher education students, organise mass wedding programmes for the underprivileged and ensure the implementation of the Gruha Laxmi scheme. He also vowed to complete the Potharam Lift Irrigation Scheme and formulate a sand policy.

BJP candidate Chandupatla Sunil Reddy highlighted the discontent of the people of Manthani Assembly constituency with the two major parties — BRS and Congress— and their desire for change. He promised that if the BJP assumes power, Manthani will witness development, and all the prevailing issues will be addressed.

