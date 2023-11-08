Telangana assembly polls: Eatala, Bandi have their say in party picks

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s fourth list of candidates has made it clear that contestants proposed by party MLA Eatala Rajender and MP Bandi Sanjay have been chosen even as the spotlight has turned to the options for Vemulawada and Husnabad segments.

Rajender and Sanjay have successfully secured tickets for their chosen candidates. In Vemulawada, the ticket has been given to former ZP chairperson Tula Uma, who has been backed by Rajender, while Sanjay reportedly advocated for former governor Vidyasagar Rao’s son Vikas Rao. Conversely, Bomma Sriram has clinched the Husnabad ticket with the support of Sanjay, despite Rajender lobbying for J Surender Reddy.

Party seniors insist that these allocations were made based on the caste factor since the idea is to grant more tickets to the BC community than the BRS and Congress.

The spotlight has now shifted to the Peddapalli Assembly candidature allocation, where Rajender and Sanjay are making concerted efforts to secure their preferred candidates. Both leaders are actively trying to persuade two leaders who are not part of the party, namely Odela ZPTC member Ganta Ramulu, who is supported by Rajender, and Nalla Manohar Reddy, who has Sanjay’s backing. Meanwhile, the old guard is also making considerable efforts to influence the candidate selection process.

BJP ANNOUNCES 12 MORE CANDIDATES

The BJP on Tuesday released its fourth list of candidates with 12 names for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has so far announced 100 candidates. The list: Durgam Ashok (Chennur), Veddapally Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy), Tula Uma (Vemulawada), Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad), Doodi Srikanth Reddy (Siddipet), Peddinti Naven Kumar (Vikarabad), Bantu Ramesh Kumar (Kondangal), Boya Shiva (Gadwal), Sadineni Srinivas (Miryalaguda), Chalamalla Krishna Reddy (Munugode), Nakarakanti Mogulaiah (Nakerakal) and Azmeera Prahlad Naik (Mulugu)

CHANGE SHOULD BEGIN FROM GAJWEL SEGMENT: KISHAN

SIDDIPET: Asserting that those seeking change in administration should start from Gajwel, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy accused KCR of encroaching upon the lands of 30,000 residents. He accompanied BJP’s Gajwel candidate, Eatala Rajender, as the latter formally submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said, “KCR has been under scrutiny due to allegations that the lands of nearly 30,000 families in the Gajwel constituency have been wrongfully seized, which led to their displacement.” Alleging that the land mafia was ruling the State, he claimed that the BRS supremo had been preoccupied with furthering his family’s interests for the past decade, neglecting the constituents of Gajwel.

The union minister highlighted how, upon sensing the growing dissatisfaction among the people of Gajwel, KCR hastily arranged a meeting in the neighbouring constituency. Furthermore, he pointed out that when the news broke that Rajender would contest from the Gajwel constituency, he promptly shifted his focus to the Kamareddy constituency.

