Telangana High Court orders survey, removal of encroachments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Rajanna-Sircilla district collector and other revenue authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey of disputed land and remove any encroachments or illegal structures if the property belongs to the government.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and NV Shravan Kumar, was hearing a PIL filed by Kokku Devender Yadav, a resident of Mustafanagar village in Gambhirraopet mandal of the district.

Yadav sought an order declaring the alleged failure of the authorities to protect government lands, especially parts of irrigation canals and road margins as illegal and violative of various laws, including the Telangana Revenue Act, the Irrigation Act, and constitutional provisions such as Article 14 and 300A of the Constitution.

After considering the arguments presented in the PIL, the bench issued a set of directions, ordering the district collector to issue notices to the petitioner, respondents, and any occupants of the disputed land.

The court also mandated that a survey be conducted, and an opportunity be provided to all parties involved to submit documents supporting their claims regarding the land.

If, following the survey, the land was determined to be government property, the district collector is instructed to take legal action to remove any encroachments and illegal constructions within four months.

