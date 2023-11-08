Turbulence in Congress: Ticket twists fuel feuds ahead of Telangana assembly polls

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections less than a month away, internal discord and growing dissatisfaction plague the Congress, as the decision to deny longstanding members the opportunity to contest and instead, allocate tickets to leaders who have recently defected from the BJP and the BRS, has led to protests and unrest among its ranks.

Out of the tickets announced for 114 seats, the Congress nominated 33 new leaders. In the process, the party denied tickets to those who helped the party during challenging times.

All India Adivasi Congress Cell national

vice-chairman Belliah Naik stages a protest

in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the

party state headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday

This move has resulted in a backlash, with the party experiencing the departure of key figures such as Ponnala Laxmaiah and Nagam Janardhan Reddy ahead of the elections. Despite the discontentment, the party remains optimistic about the advantages that these new faces might bring.

In the third list which was released late on Monday, the name of All India Adivasi Congress Cell national vice-chairman Belliah Naik, who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, was conspicuously missing. Naik held a sit-in protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan and was detained by the police.

The 14 new nominees and two changes in the third list have triggered further discontent among the disgruntled leaders who accused the party of allocating tickets in exchange for substantial sums of money. Supporters of Katam Srinivas Goud, an aspirant for the Patancheru ticket, staged protests at Gandhi Bhavan and the residence of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Srinivas Goud’s wife alleged that Revanth, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy and other top leaders accepted large sums of money from Neelam Madhu, the Congress nominee for Patancheru.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed his dissatisfaction over the development since Srinivas Goud was his close aide. AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre had to intervene and pacify the former deputy chief minister Raja Narasimha. Subsequently, Jayaprakash Reddy “warned” Raja Narasimha against defaming him.

Amid the internal turmoil, senior leader G Chinna Reddy convened a meeting with his supporters at Gandhi Bhavan, where he dissuaded them from resigning from the party in mass.

Koturi Mavata Roy, who didn’t get the Congress nomination from Sathupalli, tendered his resignation from his position as TPCC general secretary, urging Revanth to reconsider the decision.

