Wife shoulders Mallu Bhatti’s campaign burden in Madhira constituency

Published: 08th November 2023 09:25 AM

Mallu Nandini meets voters in Madhira constituency during a campaign

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Behind every successful man is a woman goes a popular saying. Keeping in tune with the adage, Mallu Nandini, wife of CLP leader and Madhira (SC) reserved constituency candidate Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken upon herself the responsibility of ensuring his victory in the coming Assembly elections. She has taken up the physically gruelling task of campaigning for her husband in the constituency.

While Bhatti Vikramarka is busy with other party activities in Hyderabad and New Delhi, Nandini is running the election campaign by coordinating with party leaders and workers.

She is also visiting door to door urging voters to vote for Vikramarka by explaining how the Congress would implement six guarantees if the party is voted to power. Her elder son Surya Vikramadithya is following her mother and helping her in the campaign.

She came out to work for Congress’ victory and she won’t interfere in any political activities except looking after party cadre, said K Srinivasa Reddy, a Congress leader. She goes out to campaign every morning and returns home in the afternoon. In the evening, she visits the villages in the constituency seeking support for her husband.

 N Sai, a party worker, said Nandini is very a capable woman and can tackle any situation in the absence of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. When TNIE asked her about her role, she said, “As wife, I feel it’s my responsibility to help my husband as he is doing service to people. There is a Congress wave sweeping the State and the party will form the next government.”

