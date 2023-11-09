Bhupalpally voters weigh in on unfulfilled promises

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: “The sitting MLA, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, did nothing for the constituency. We will not vote for him,” said a group of youths sitting at the Sadanapally junction in the Bhupalpally Assembly constituency hours before the MLA visited the village as part of his election campaign.

Speaking to TNIE, S Srinivasa Chary, a native of Sadanapally, was very angry with the leaders. “They make promises and never keep them. Only BRS leaders garner all the benefits,” he alleged.“You can see my unfinished house,” he said pointing to his under-construction house.

He alleged that the MLA failed to fulfil the promise to sanction his family financial assistance under the Gruhalakshmi scheme to build a house. “Now we are living in this house without roof and proper walls,” rued Srinivasa Chary, who had his old house demolished to build a new one with Gruhalakshmi aid.

D Mallaiah of Mogullapally village, who runs a small kirana shop, has applied for financial aid under the BC Bandhu scheme. “When I approached the officials concerned, they said that the disbursement of cheques under the first phase was over and my application was rejected. If I got the BC Bandhu scheme assistance, it would have helped me expand my business,” said Mallaiah.

During his recent visit, IT Minister KT Rama Rao promised approval for the master plan, a bypass road, construction of 1,000 double bedroom houses for BPL families, 4,500 quarters for Singareni employees and release of funds for the development of Bhupalpally municipality.But the MLA has admitted his failure to deliver on any of these promises.

When TNIE visited Sadanapally in Shayampet mandal, Venkataramana Reddy expressed confidence that he would win easily because the BRS government did everything for the people of the constituency.“I will try to get an industrial corridor, bypass road and master plan approval from the government,” said the MLA.Venkataramana Reddy further said, “There is no need to worry about the development of the district headquarters. People have trust in me and are going to bless me again.”

‘Centre’s conspiracy’

When asked about the Medigadda barrage incident, he accused the Union government of hatching a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the BRS government by blowing the incident out of proportion.“No expert can give a report on the reasons for the damage to the piers of Medigadda barrage in three days. However, the BJP government’s CWC (Central Water Commission) team hastily submitted a false report to tarnish the image of the BRS government,” alleged Venkataramana Reddy.

BRS rival Congress candidate Gandra Satyanarayana Rao pledge to save the resources of coal and sand for the future needs of Bhupalpally.“The sitting MLA was elected from the Congress and later joined the BRS for the development of the constituency. He failed to keep his promise, but he has been successful in developing his family by resorting to illegal sand mining and land grabbing,” alleged the Congress candidate.“It I am elected, I will fulfil the dreams of the unemployed youth and the needy in the constituency. The failures of MLA Venkataramana Reddy are going to prove a blessing in disguise for me,” he opined.

“Moranchapally village in the constituency suffered the worst in the recent floods. However, the sitting MLA did not take any initiative to provide succour to the victims. The State government gave nominal compensation and washed of its hands. The farmers, too, did not receive compensation for the loss of crop or cattle in the floods. If the Congress comes to power, it will provide all facilities in the government hospital,” said Satyanarayana Rao while expressing confidence that he would win the seat.

The main fight is expected to be between sitting BRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Satyanarayana Rao, who lost twice in the electoral fight. The BJP is fielding Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, who does not appear to be in a strong position to challenge the two candidates.

