BPL families can get up to Rs 1.13L per year, says Finance Min T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday announced that every BPL family in the state would get not less than Rs 1.13 lakh per year, if the BRS were to get elected.

Addressing a meeting of women here, Harish said the BRS has assured to increase the Aasara pension amount to Rs 5,000 and a beneficiary, translating to Rs 60,000 per year.

Likewise, the party has also promised to provide Rs 3,000 to women, so each women would get Rs 36,000 per year. All the 93 lakh BPL families would get fine variety of rice, which costs around Rs 14,000 per year. Besides, the BRS has also assured to provide domestic gas refill for Rs 400. With these benefits, each family would get not less than Rs 1.13 lakh per year, the minister explained.

He said that the law and order situation was at its best-ever in the state and that the women were feeling safe under the BRS rule. “We have formed SHE Teams. But, there is no security for women in Rajasthan, which is ruled by the Congress. There were curfews in Hyderabad during the Congress regime in the past. Why do we need the Congress,” Harish asked the participants.

Inspects helipad

Later in the evening, Harish inspected the helipad at Gajwel. He said BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and later in Kamareddy.Speaking to the media, he said KCR’s last election meeting would be held in Gajwel on November 28. He recalled that KCR wrapped up his election campaign with meetings in Gajwel during the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections as well.

Neither DK Sivakumar nor poll strategist Prashant Kishor could affect KCR, whom he likened to an AK-47. He said KCR would win by a margin of 1 lakh votes from Gajwel and that Gajwel people eagerly await the opportunity to vote for KCR, claiming that the CM transformed the previously drought-prone area through KLIS.

Traitors uniting against TS: minister

Speaking in Siddipet, Harish said that “traitors” are uniting in Telangana, citing YS Sharmila’s support for the Congress and Pawan Kalyan’s endorsement of the BJP . He said the establishment of a Coca-Cola unit and food processing hubs generated many job opportunities, benefiting many in Gajwel. He underlined the unity of approximately 25,000 families in the constituency aligned with the pink party

