Home States Telangana

Brokers will rule the roost if Congress is voted to power: KCR

Rao said that brokers would dominate the Revenue department again if the Congress is voted to power as the grand old party is determined to scrap the Dharani portal.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A woman supporter applies vermillion on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s forehead during a public meeting in Sirpur on Wednesday. (Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again appealed to the people not to vote for the Congress as it will scrap Rythu Bandhu, throw Dharani into Bay of Bengal and provide only three-hour power supply to farmers.

Addressing election meetings in Bellampalli, Sirpur and Asifabad Assembly segments on Wednesday, Rao said that brokers would dominate the Revenue department again if the Congress is voted to power as the grand old party is determined to scrap the Dharani portal. He also blamed the Congress for allotting 49 per cent equity in Singareni Collieries Company Limited to the Union government.

“The SCCL is the property of Telangana. But the Centre got a share only because of the previous Congress government,” Rao alleged.He also wanted the people to compare the development that took place during 50 years of Congress rule with that of BRS regime in the last 10 years. “Even a remote place like Asifabad was made a district headquarter to ensure justice to the tribal people,” Rao pointed out.

He blamed the BJP-led Union government for imposing several restrictions on giving Podu land pattas to non-tribals. “We will fight with the Centre to resolve the issue,” Rao said during a meeting in Sirpur.At the Bellampalli meeting, Rao alleged that the Congress exploited the Dalits as vote bank and did not provide a special growth engine for them.   

“Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, A Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that if Congress comes to power, they would scrap Dharani. Today, farmers are living like kings in Telangana. So, throw the Congress into Bay of Bengal,” Rao said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp