Brokers will rule the roost if Congress is voted to power: KCR

ADILABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again appealed to the people not to vote for the Congress as it will scrap Rythu Bandhu, throw Dharani into Bay of Bengal and provide only three-hour power supply to farmers.

Addressing election meetings in Bellampalli, Sirpur and Asifabad Assembly segments on Wednesday, Rao said that brokers would dominate the Revenue department again if the Congress is voted to power as the grand old party is determined to scrap the Dharani portal. He also blamed the Congress for allotting 49 per cent equity in Singareni Collieries Company Limited to the Union government.

“The SCCL is the property of Telangana. But the Centre got a share only because of the previous Congress government,” Rao alleged.He also wanted the people to compare the development that took place during 50 years of Congress rule with that of BRS regime in the last 10 years. “Even a remote place like Asifabad was made a district headquarter to ensure justice to the tribal people,” Rao pointed out.

He blamed the BJP-led Union government for imposing several restrictions on giving Podu land pattas to non-tribals. “We will fight with the Centre to resolve the issue,” Rao said during a meeting in Sirpur.At the Bellampalli meeting, Rao alleged that the Congress exploited the Dalits as vote bank and did not provide a special growth engine for them.

“Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, A Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that if Congress comes to power, they would scrap Dharani. Today, farmers are living like kings in Telangana. So, throw the Congress into Bay of Bengal,” Rao said.

