Home States Telangana

Close contest expected in most segments, but spotlight remains on four

KCR, who has been elected twice from Gajwel, faces a new challenge this time in the form of BJP’s Eatala Rajender. 

Published: 09th November 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

BRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most segments in the State are expected to witness close contests, the spotlight is on four constituencies — Kamareddy, Gajwel, Kodangal and Huzurabad.

Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from both Gajwel and Kamareddy and political analysts are discussing whether his opponents could give him a tough time at the hustings.

KCR, who has been elected twice from Gajwel, faces a new challenge this time in the form of BJP’s Eatala Rajender. KCR won the seat in 2014 with a 19,391-vote majority and in 2018 with a 58,290-vote majority.

The Congress has fielded former MLA T Narsa Reddy in Gajwel, a constituency the party has won seven times out of 15 elections. In Kamareddy, the BRS has held sway for several years, with the party winning the seat twice. The Congress, which has won the constituency nine times out of 17 elections, is determined to put up a strong fight, with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy contesting from the segment.

Kodangal presents another battleground, with the TPCC chief contesting his earlier segment. The BRS won in 2018 with 9,319 votes against Revanth Reddy, and the TPCC chief is keen to regain the constituency.In Huzurabad, Rajender, who has won all elections since 2004 (on BJP ticket in 2021) faces competition from the BRS and Congress. The Congress has fielded V Pranav Babu, setting the stage for a triangle contest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamareddy Gajwel Huzurabad K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp