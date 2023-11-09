Close contest expected in most segments, but spotlight remains on four

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most segments in the State are expected to witness close contests, the spotlight is on four constituencies — Kamareddy, Gajwel, Kodangal and Huzurabad.

Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from both Gajwel and Kamareddy and political analysts are discussing whether his opponents could give him a tough time at the hustings.

KCR, who has been elected twice from Gajwel, faces a new challenge this time in the form of BJP’s Eatala Rajender. KCR won the seat in 2014 with a 19,391-vote majority and in 2018 with a 58,290-vote majority.

The Congress has fielded former MLA T Narsa Reddy in Gajwel, a constituency the party has won seven times out of 15 elections. In Kamareddy, the BRS has held sway for several years, with the party winning the seat twice. The Congress, which has won the constituency nine times out of 17 elections, is determined to put up a strong fight, with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy contesting from the segment.

Kodangal presents another battleground, with the TPCC chief contesting his earlier segment. The BRS won in 2018 with 9,319 votes against Revanth Reddy, and the TPCC chief is keen to regain the constituency.In Huzurabad, Rajender, who has won all elections since 2004 (on BJP ticket in 2021) faces competition from the BRS and Congress. The Congress has fielded V Pranav Babu, setting the stage for a triangle contest.

