Congress leader Kasula Balraj attempts suicide over ticket snub

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a protest against the Congress leadership allocating tickets to non-locals, party Banswada Assembly segment in-charge Kasula Balraj allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital. Doctors have placed him on observation for 48 hours.

Banswada Circle Inspector P Mahendar Reddy said that Balraj had announced his fast-on-death programme at his residence in the town to register a protest against the party high command allocating party tickets to non-locals. Several party’s mandal-level presidents had supported Balraj.

Police said he went to his room after speaking to reporters in the afternoon and locked the door from inside. When his family members knocked on the door, they didn’t receive any response, prompting them to break open the door. They discovered Balraj lying on the floor and took him to a hospital.

Balraj had contested from the Banswada segment in 2018 and wanted to contest this time as well on a Congress ticket. Sources said he was upset with the party high command allocating the ticket to former MLA Enugu Ravindar Reddy, who recently joined the party from the BJP. Earlier, he was in the BRS and was elected four times from the Yellareddy Assembly segment. He left the pink party along with Eatala Rajender and joined the BJP. Subsequently, he also quit the BJP and joined the Congress.

During the interaction with reporters, Balraj had questioned how a non-local like Ravindar Reddy be given the ticket. Earlier, Bajireddy Govardhan had contested the seat on a Congress ticket but had disappeared from the segment after becoming the MLA, he had said.Meanwhile, BJP candidate Yendala Laxminarayana visited the hospital to assess his condition.

