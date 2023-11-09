Congress vows to introduce new revenue Act if voted to power

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the Congress and their policies at the Manthani and Peddapalli public meetings, Manthani MLA and chairman of the Congress manifesto committee D Sridhar Babu stated that if the Congress is voted to power, it will identify the flaws in the Dharani portal and introduce a new revenue Act for the welfare of the people.

Babu accused the BRS government of spreading false propaganda against the Congress party. He assured that if the Congress government comes to power, farmers’ lands will not be disrupted, and they will address the issues with the Dharani portal.

Speaking to the media in Peddapalli on Wednesday, it is notable that CM KCR did not comment on the issues of the Medigadda barrage sinking and the damage to project piers during his meetings. Despite the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which cost Rs 1 lakh crore, it is now facing challenges, he alleged.

Regarding power supply issues, during the Congress government’s rule, the state’s power grid was linked with the central grid to prevent power interruptions. He also recalled that the Jaipur power plant and Bhupalapally Thermal power station were sanctioned by the Congress government under the AP Reorganisation Act. Babu accused CM KCR of launching a venomous attack on the Congress party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the Congress and their policies at the Manthani and Peddapalli public meetings, Manthani MLA and chairman of the Congress manifesto committee D Sridhar Babu stated that if the Congress is voted to power, it will identify the flaws in the Dharani portal and introduce a new revenue Act for the welfare of the people. Babu accused the BRS government of spreading false propaganda against the Congress party. He assured that if the Congress government comes to power, farmers’ lands will not be disrupted, and they will address the issues with the Dharani portal. Speaking to the media in Peddapalli on Wednesday, it is notable that CM KCR did not comment on the issues of the Medigadda barrage sinking and the damage to project piers during his meetings. Despite the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which cost Rs 1 lakh crore, it is now facing challenges, he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding power supply issues, during the Congress government’s rule, the state’s power grid was linked with the central grid to prevent power interruptions. He also recalled that the Jaipur power plant and Bhupalapally Thermal power station were sanctioned by the Congress government under the AP Reorganisation Act. Babu accused CM KCR of launching a venomous attack on the Congress party. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp