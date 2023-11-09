Crunchy deets: Modi’s humility impresses all

B kartheek By

Express News Service

BC leader worried about Cong crabs?

Within the Congress, there are about a dozen contenders vying for the CM post. Various Reddy leaders have publicly expressed their aspiration for the coveted position. However, in stark contrast, a BC leader explicitly rejected the notion of being part of the competition. During a recent press conference, Ponnam Prabahakar’s colleague stated that the BC leader was also in the race for the CM post. Subsequently, an agitated Ponnam criticised this statement and left the event. What could be his concern? Is he apprehensive of the ‘crab mentality’ within the party that might seek to ensure his loss if he announced such an intention? But first and foremost, will the party attain power?

Modi’s humility impresses all

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi addressed the BC Atma Gourava Sabha in Hyderabad. Taking the opportunity, the BJP leaders held a closed-door meeting within the premises of the LB stadium, the venue. Giving due respect to his position, the saffron party leaders arranged a throne-like seat for the PM. But Modi grabbed a normal chair to mingle with the leaders in the meeting in which an industrialist was also present. The leaders were impressed by the PM’s humility.

