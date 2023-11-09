Don’t fall for false propaganda, BJP will come to power in TS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

Asserting that the BJP will form the government in Telangana after the elections, party national secretary and candidate from the Karimnagar segment, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the party leadership along with the MLAs would decide the chief minister from the BC leaders.

In an interview with TNIE’s Naveen Kumar Tallam, the Karimnagar MP said the saffron wave has taken over the hearts of constituents while also playing down claims of being the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is the BJP’s current situation in the state?

The BJP is very strong in the state. There is false propaganda in the state in favour of the Congress and the BRS. The same propaganda was also being circulated during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls. However, people believe that the BJP can counter the BRS and are considering electing the saffron party to power. The Congress lost its deposits in the bypolls and won in only two divisions during the GHMC polls in Hyderabad. Congress neither has the cadre nor the capacity to function efficiently in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP has a strong cadre base and support of the people.

How strong are your prospects in Karimnagar?

People are coming forward and voluntarily supporting the BJP. Though Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar represents Karimnagar, the locals did not even get new ration cards. The houses sanctioned by the Centre are allotted to the people on a nominal basis while BRS leaders in Karimnagar are engaged in land grabbing. I will win the seat by a huge majority with the blessing of people and party activists.

Why has the BJP forged a pre-poll alliance with the Jana Sena Party?

It was the decision of the BJP national leadership. After examining some (caste) equations, the party felt that the alliance would help in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and decided to ally.

The BJP has assured to make a BC leader the chief minister if it is voted to power. Will you become the chief minister?

Announcing that an OBC candidate will be made the chief minister is a sensational decision in it self. However, the BJP will never name its chief minister candidate. After winning the elections, the central leadership with the elected MLAs will make a collective decision on the post. Every leader should work for the party.It is wrong and amounts to a violation of the party ideology if we say Bandi Sanjay is the chief ministerial candidate for the BJP.

Some leaders are saying that it will be a hung Assembly. How many seats do you see the BJP winning in the polls?

The situation is favourable for the BJP. We will win the majority of Assembly seats. All surveys indicate that the BJP is on a rise. If the BRS announces KT Rama Rao as the chief minister after the elections, the BRS will split into four groups.Muslim community leaders have already met former AICC president Rahul Gandhi with a request not to make TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy the chief minister. While Rahul reassured them, the Congress would also split into groups when the chief minister candidate is announced. Only the BJP can form the government in the state.

You were replaced with union minister G Kishan Reddy as the state unit president of BJP. What led to such a decision being taken?

It was the decision of the national party leadership. I will respect the party’s decision and work for it under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Asserting that the BJP will form the government in Telangana after the elections, party national secretary and candidate from the Karimnagar segment, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the party leadership along with the MLAs would decide the chief minister from the BC leaders. In an interview with TNIE’s Naveen Kumar Tallam, the Karimnagar MP said the saffron wave has taken over the hearts of constituents while also playing down claims of being the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate. Excerpts from the interview:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is the BJP’s current situation in the state? The BJP is very strong in the state. There is false propaganda in the state in favour of the Congress and the BRS. The same propaganda was also being circulated during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls. However, people believe that the BJP can counter the BRS and are considering electing the saffron party to power. The Congress lost its deposits in the bypolls and won in only two divisions during the GHMC polls in Hyderabad. Congress neither has the cadre nor the capacity to function efficiently in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP has a strong cadre base and support of the people. How strong are your prospects in Karimnagar? People are coming forward and voluntarily supporting the BJP. Though Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar represents Karimnagar, the locals did not even get new ration cards. The houses sanctioned by the Centre are allotted to the people on a nominal basis while BRS leaders in Karimnagar are engaged in land grabbing. I will win the seat by a huge majority with the blessing of people and party activists. Why has the BJP forged a pre-poll alliance with the Jana Sena Party? It was the decision of the BJP national leadership. After examining some (caste) equations, the party felt that the alliance would help in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and decided to ally. The BJP has assured to make a BC leader the chief minister if it is voted to power. Will you become the chief minister? Announcing that an OBC candidate will be made the chief minister is a sensational decision in it self. However, the BJP will never name its chief minister candidate. After winning the elections, the central leadership with the elected MLAs will make a collective decision on the post. Every leader should work for the party.It is wrong and amounts to a violation of the party ideology if we say Bandi Sanjay is the chief ministerial candidate for the BJP. Some leaders are saying that it will be a hung Assembly. How many seats do you see the BJP winning in the polls? The situation is favourable for the BJP. We will win the majority of Assembly seats. All surveys indicate that the BJP is on a rise. If the BRS announces KT Rama Rao as the chief minister after the elections, the BRS will split into four groups.Muslim community leaders have already met former AICC president Rahul Gandhi with a request not to make TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy the chief minister. While Rahul reassured them, the Congress would also split into groups when the chief minister candidate is announced. Only the BJP can form the government in the state. You were replaced with union minister G Kishan Reddy as the state unit president of BJP. What led to such a decision being taken? It was the decision of the national party leadership. I will respect the party’s decision and work for it under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp