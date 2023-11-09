Home States Telangana

Gangula files nomination, asserts commitment to serving Karimnagar

Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who is also the Karimnagar segment candidate for BRS, filed his nomination papers here on Wednesday. Later, he addressed a gathering of people at Telangana chowk.

Requesting the blessing of voters so that he can represent the constituency for the fourth consecutive time, he said, “I will continue to serve the people of Karimnagar until my last breath.”Kamalakar said he repaid the faith of the locals, stating that they expected him to work for 20 days, but he worked tirelessly.

The minister said several parties, referring to the YSR Telangana Party and the Jana Sena Party, are looking to enter Telangana with an eye on the wealth of the state.“Don’t waste your valuable votes. If you vote for such parties, Karimnagar will go back 50 years,” he remarked.

Earlier, he along with family members performed poojas, placed his nomination papers before the deity at the Sri Hanuman temple and Sri Yagna Varaha Swamy temple.

