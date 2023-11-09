Hexagon, IIT-H sign MoU, set up ‘precision centre metrology lab’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: iTIC Incubator, a technology business incubator situated at IIT-Hyderabad (IITH) inked an MoU with Hexagon Capability Centre India, the single largest R&D hub of technology major Hexagon AB.

As a part of this collaboration, Hexagon has set up a precision centre metrology lab in the IITH campus. This facility will serve as a platform to enable students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and start-ups to gain hands-on experience under the guidance of Hexagon’s subject matter experts.

The highlight of this lab will be the precision coordinate measurement machine, which is an instrument designed to elevate the standards of inspection capabilities.The lab is being hailed as a game-changer, particularly for startups and organisations incubated at IITH. It will fulfil prototyping and part fabrication requirements while offering skill development courses designed to empower and equip aspiring entrepreneurs. The cutting-edge machinery will also be pivotal in reverse engineering activities for research purposes.

Prof B S Murty, director of IITH, commented, “Providing necessary facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to take their idea from lab to market is one of the key priorities of IITH and academia-industry collaboration is a crucial part of it. We hope that this facility at iTIC incubator will act as a catalyst for more such collaborations to come.’’Navaneet Mishra, senior vice-president and head of Hexagon’s R&D Centre India, said, “Engineers need smart ways to test ideas, prototype faster, and do better inspections.”

