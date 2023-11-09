Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram irrigation scheme, an ‘engineering blunder’: BJP spokesperson

Stating that the government has looted the people of Telangana, T Krishna Prasad asked where 1.3 lakh crore, the estimated budget of the project, had gone.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram LIS

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is an ‘engineering blunder’ and not an ‘engineering wonder’, said BJP spokesperson T Krishna Prasad on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, Prasad demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release the contract with Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Stating that the government has looted the people of Telangana, Prasad asked where 1.3 lakh crore, the estimated budget of the project, had gone. He said that 10,000 TMC feet of water was released overnight from the Medigadda barrage. The BRS government has reduced the entire State to a stage where there is no water, he added.

“According to experts, the barrage will have to be reconstructed. Who will bear the expenses?” the spokesperson asked.After six piers of the Medigadda barrage were reported to be damaged recently, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) said that the sinking of piers was caused by failure in planning, design, quality control, operation and maintenance.

