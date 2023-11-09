MGU 3rd convocation: Guv Tamilisai calls on students to work hard, excel in studies

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged students to face challenges and work hard to excel in their studies. She addressed the third convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

The Governor, who was the chief guest of the event, was joined by Acharya S Ramachandram, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, as the guest of honour. During the ceremony, PhDs and gold medals were conferred upon meritorious students.MGU V-C Acharya Gopal Reddy highlighted the university’s achievements in recent years.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Sundararajan emphasised the importance of education and said that it not only imparts knowledge but also fosters character development and spiritual growth. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, she spoke about her vision for education in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Expressing her wishes for the university to excel as an institution of excellence, the Governor underlined the need for higher education to be socially relevant and competitive. She urged students to persevere in their educational journey, acknowledging the sacrifices of their parents and emphasising the value of hard work.

Encouraging students to explore their interests and strive for excellence, she also highlighted the importance of eradicating everyday learning gaps. Additionally, the governor emphasised the need to promote Khadi, a fabric with a strong presence in Nalgonda district.

Inadequate arrangements

Parents of students expressed their dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for the long-awaited convocation programme. They criticised the use of tents as the venue, the lack of fans, and the absence of drinking water. The university’s restriction allowing only one parent to attend the graduation ceremony for students receiving doctorates and gold medals was criticised.

Students disappointed

Some students expressed disappointment at not receiving medals from the governor. Due to health issues, the governor was unable to present medals and awards to all students. The governor was also seen repeatedly leaving the stage to the back due to discomfort from the lack of ventilation.

Communication lapse

Despite receiving ten days’ notice from Raj Bhavan that the governor would be attending convocation, university authorities failed to send invitations or inform the media. This resulted in limited media coverage of the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged students to face challenges and work hard to excel in their studies. She addressed the third convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Nalgonda on Wednesday. The Governor, who was the chief guest of the event, was joined by Acharya S Ramachandram, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, as the guest of honour. During the ceremony, PhDs and gold medals were conferred upon meritorious students.MGU V-C Acharya Gopal Reddy highlighted the university’s achievements in recent years. Governor Dr Tamilisai Sundararajan emphasised the importance of education and said that it not only imparts knowledge but also fosters character development and spiritual growth. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, she spoke about her vision for education in line with the National Education Policy 2020.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing her wishes for the university to excel as an institution of excellence, the Governor underlined the need for higher education to be socially relevant and competitive. She urged students to persevere in their educational journey, acknowledging the sacrifices of their parents and emphasising the value of hard work. Encouraging students to explore their interests and strive for excellence, she also highlighted the importance of eradicating everyday learning gaps. Additionally, the governor emphasised the need to promote Khadi, a fabric with a strong presence in Nalgonda district. Inadequate arrangements Parents of students expressed their dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for the long-awaited convocation programme. They criticised the use of tents as the venue, the lack of fans, and the absence of drinking water. The university’s restriction allowing only one parent to attend the graduation ceremony for students receiving doctorates and gold medals was criticised. Students disappointed Some students expressed disappointment at not receiving medals from the governor. Due to health issues, the governor was unable to present medals and awards to all students. The governor was also seen repeatedly leaving the stage to the back due to discomfort from the lack of ventilation. Communication lapse Despite receiving ten days’ notice from Raj Bhavan that the governor would be attending convocation, university authorities failed to send invitations or inform the media. This resulted in limited media coverage of the event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp