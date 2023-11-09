NIA conducts raids at 55 locations, one operative apprehended from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Connecting the human trafficking network across the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 55 locations on Wednesday and apprehended 44 operatives including one from Telangana.

According to the NIA reports, ‘The initial case was registered by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin.

The operations of this network extended into various parts of the country, including regions along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Recognising the international and inter-State linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on October 6 by registering a case at the NIA Police Station in Guwahati.’

Similarly three such cases are registered with NIA detected 10 states including Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry were operating human trafficking networks.NIA along with BSF (Border Security Force) conducted raids with an aim to dismantle illegal human trafficking support networks involved in infiltration and settlement of illegal immigrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border to India.

NIA sleuths also seized incriminating material like mobile phones, pen drives and laptops. There are also numerous Aadhaar card documents in the possession of the offenders suspected to be forged ones. Seizure of cash includes Rs 20 lakh and $4,550.Sleuths took the offenders into custody and produced them before respective judicial courts and further investigation is on.

Highest raids in Tripura

Tripura: 21

Karnataka: 10

Assam: 5

West Bengal:1

Tamil Nadu: 2

Puducherry: 1

Telangana: 1

Haryana:1

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Connecting the human trafficking network across the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 55 locations on Wednesday and apprehended 44 operatives including one from Telangana. According to the NIA reports, ‘The initial case was registered by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin. The operations of this network extended into various parts of the country, including regions along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Recognising the international and inter-State linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on October 6 by registering a case at the NIA Police Station in Guwahati.’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly three such cases are registered with NIA detected 10 states including Union Territories like Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry were operating human trafficking networks.NIA along with BSF (Border Security Force) conducted raids with an aim to dismantle illegal human trafficking support networks involved in infiltration and settlement of illegal immigrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border to India. NIA sleuths also seized incriminating material like mobile phones, pen drives and laptops. There are also numerous Aadhaar card documents in the possession of the offenders suspected to be forged ones. Seizure of cash includes Rs 20 lakh and $4,550.Sleuths took the offenders into custody and produced them before respective judicial courts and further investigation is on. Highest raids in Tripura Tripura: 21 Karnataka: 10 Assam: 5 West Bengal:1 Tamil Nadu: 2 Puducherry: 1 Telangana: 1 Haryana:1 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp