No one can save Kavitha in 'Delhi liquor scam': Union Min Ashiwini Kumar Chubey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests Ashiwini Kumar Chubey on Wednesday said that no one would save Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case.

“The entire nation knows about the link between Aam Admi Party president and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and K Kavitha and their involvement in the case,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chubey said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that those who were involved in the Rs 100-crore scam would be arrested and no one can save them.

Accusing the State government of misappropriating funds, Chubey alleged, “Mission Bhagiratha is the biggest scam in the country as Rs 35,000 crore has already been spent but there is no visible progress. People are struggling for water. Only old water tanks were repainted and money was siphoned off.”

The Union minister said that the BRS government neglected education.Alleging that Dharani turned out to be a money spinner for the ruling party leaders, the Union minister said that it would be scrapped if the BJP came to power.

