Over nine lakh voter IDs to be delivered across State in a week

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI), through its District Electoral Offices (DEOs) has started dispatching as many as 9.10 lakh PVC Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) who enrolled this year across the State. This includes 70,000 voters in the Hyderabad district.

Newly enrolled voters will be receiving their EPIC within a week through speed post at free of cost, enclosed with an ECI letter. Over 10 lakh new voter ID cards have been printed with six new security features, sources told TNIE.

Specifications

In an effort to prevent electoral fraud, the EPIC card was introduced by ECI in 1993. Over time, the ECI decided to improve quality of cards, security features and other specifications to prevent fake cards from being created.

The new PVC EPIC will be horizontal in shape and measure 86mm x 54mm x 0.76mm with a thickness of 760 microns. A hologram measuring 16mm x 12 mm will be hot stamped using 19 to 23 micron polyesters film of gold or sliver colour.

Micro text will be used along with a ghost image of the voter on the EPIC. A QR code with 3,000+ text characters will also be printed on the card.An electronic version of voter IDs (e-EPIC) is available in portable document format (PDF) and can be downloaded at eci.gov.in/e-epic.

Voters can also upload the EPIC on DigiLocker or print and self-laminate it.This is in addition to PVC EPIC being issued for fresh registrations. This removes the hassle of carrying physical copies of documents, the sources added.

Those who have an old EPIC card can get a new card by applying for a duplicate voter ID card by making rectifications in their previous voter ID cards and changing the photograph.Applicants can apply for a duplicate voter ID card in the following situations when there is theft of card, card misplaced or stolen or if the card is unusable due to wear and tear.

The applicant will have to submit an application form along with supporting documents to the electoral officer, who will issue the card after verifying the information, sources added.

Parties asked to submit list of star campaigners

Telangana CEO Vikas Raj asked political parties to submit the list of star campaigners within seven days from the date of notification for the election. He said that the limit for the list is 40 leaders and can be submitted by recognised national and state parties.

All political parties should submit three copies of the manifesto in English and Telugu to the CEO’s office within three days from its release along with a declaration that the programme, policies and promises made therein are in consonance with Modal Code of Conduct (MCC).The parties were informed that Suvidha Portal is provided for stakeholders for permissions and nominations. So far, 10,760 permissions have been granted.

As many as 43.21 lakh forms have been approved, 45.6 lakh EPICs have been printed and 33.43 lakh EPICs were delivered by the Department of Posts. Printing of EPICs will be completed by November 15.The distribution of Voter Information Slips by BLOs will start after November 10.

Vikas Raj urged citizens to make use of the C-Vigil app to bring violations of MCC to the notice of election commission.He said that 3,205 complaints were received through the app till date and 1,961 cases were found correct by ROs.

Keep children out of poll activities: TSCPCR

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) has reiterated earlier directions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that political parties and election officials do not involve children in any election related process or activity. On November 6, the TSCPCR had written to all the District Election Officers (DEOs) to adhere to the ECI directives with regard to the involvement of children.

