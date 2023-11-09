Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel segment

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, a former BRS leader, is taking on KCR in Gajwel, while Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy as its nominee.

Published: 09th November 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (FIle photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday filed a nomination from his Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district for the November 30 assembly polls.

Rao, who reached Gajwel by a chopper, submitted his nomination to the Returning Officer.

After filing the paper, he went around the ground there in an open-top vehicle wishing BRS activists and people who gathered there. Chandrasekhar Rao had won from Gajwel twice earlier.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, a former BRS leader, is taking on KCR in Gajwel, while Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy as its nominee.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekar Rao is also contesting from the Kamareddy constituency in the election.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly would be held on November 30 and the counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp