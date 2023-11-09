Tension as BJP, Congress yet to name candidates for key segments in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though November 10, the final day for filing nominations, draws closer, the Congress and BJP are yet to announce candidates for several crucial segments.

While the ruling BRS was proactive in announcing candidates for all segments, the BJP and Congress are lagging behind as their leaders are still trying to form alliances and welcome the disillusioned leaders from other parties in to their party fold. They are likely to wait till the eleventh hour to declare all their candidates.

As of now, the Congress has revealed nominees for 114 out of 119 segment. Of the five remaining slots, the grand old party has allocated one to its alliance partner CPI and is now eagerly looking forward to seal an agreement with the CPM. It may offer two seats to the CPM, most probably Miryalaguda and another segment in Hyderabad.

However, there is intense competition for Suryapet and Thungathurthi tickets.The BJP, on the other hand, waited for its alliance partner Jana Sena Party to announce seats and withheld its nominations for certain segments. With the Jana Sena declaring its list on Tuesday, the BJP is now expected to reveal its candidates very soon.The BJP has so far declared its candidates for 100 segments, while Jana Sena revealed a list of eight candidates. The BJP is yet to declare candidates for 11 segments.

