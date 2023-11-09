Why is PM silent on Kaleshwaram scam & Medigadda, asks Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he is “reluctant to act or speak against the BRS government on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) scam” if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is his political enemy as claimed by him.

The Congress leader also sought to know why the prime minister didn’t mention the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage sinking issue during the BC Atma Gourava Sabha he addressed in Hyderabad.

Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, Revanth said: “Modi used to talk about how Kaleshwaram turned out to be an ATM for KCR and his family. But, on Tuesday, Modi chose not to mention Medigadda barrage. I asked him to visit Kaleshwaram, and he failed to visit or speak about it.”

“What is your share in Kaleshwaram?” Revanth asked sarcastically. He addressed three public meetings at Khanapur, Adilabad and Rajendranagar Assembly segments on his 53rd birthday. At the Rajendranagar meeting, Revanth said: “The BRS government is offering just the Rythu Bima and a farmer needs to die to get the benefit.”“If someone from your family dies, do you accept it KCR? Why should the farmers die to claim the benefit,” he questioned.

BRS looting the poor

Slamming the chief minister, Revanth said that the BRS government is snatching away the money of the poor by setting up liquor shops, bars, and belt shops in every corner and alleged that there are about 62,000 belt shops in the State.“The BRS government is giving money with one hand and snatching it with another by increasing liquor prices manifold,” he said.

He also criticised the CM for alleged delays in procuring agricultural produce of farmers as well as irregularities in the process of procurement.Assuring that the Congress will implement all its six guarantees, Revanth said that each individual in the State will receive Rs 10 lakh if the grand old party is voted to power and appealed to the people not to give any scope for a fractured mandate.

“If there is a division of vote, we will collapse and face a debacle. Choose between Rs 5,000 per vote and Rs 10 lakh benefits,” he said. He also promised to provide Rs 1 lakh cash and 10 gram gold to new brides of poor and downtrodden families.Exuding confidence in the Congress winning the elections, he said: “The BRS would be washed away in the tsunami created by the Congress.”

