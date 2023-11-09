Will consider limiting Rythu Bandhu, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that if the BRS was voted to power, the government would consider limiting Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers with four to five acres of land.

Addressing a meeting of industrialists here, Rama Rao said, “If I have two acres, I will get Rs 20,000 per year. If Sudheer has 10 acres, he will get Rs 1 lakh per year. However, I will not feel happy about what I get. I get heartburn about Sudheer getting Rs 1 lakh. The people are questioning why rich farmers are getting Rythu Bandhu. We are aware of this. If voted to power, we will consider limiting Rythu Bandhu to four to five acres. I promise you.”

The BRS working president’s comments came in the backdrop of grumbling that even the rich were getting Rythu Bandhu.

On allegations that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was submerged, Rama Rao said one should understand what Kaleshwaram is. “Kaleshwaram means 21 pump houses, 22 reservoirs, hundreds of km of gravity tunnels, thousands of km of canals, 147 tmcft capacity reservoirs and four barrages. This is Kaleshwaram,” he said. Rama Rao said that two piers of Medigadda had sunk and the barrage was constructed by L&T, a company that is respected across the country. “L&T is not a Tom, Dick or Harry,” he said.

“The construction cost of the Medigadda barrage was Rs 1,839 crore and not Rs 2,000 crore. But a leader goes around saying that Rs 1 lakh crore has been washed away. Rahul Gandhi went to Medigadda barrage and claimed the expansion joints to be cracks. That was why Rahul Gandhi was called ‘mudda pappu’,” Rama Rao said.

He said that the Srisailam generating station, which was constructed by the Congress, too had submerged. “Have you heard of any report or action taken when 130 died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat? Is there any action against the agency?” he asked.Rama Rao said that the BRS was the “A-team” of the people of Telangana and nobody’s B-team.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the BRS being the B-team of the BJP, Rama Rao said that the BRS did not have any tie-up with the BJP even in the local body elections. Talking about the allegations of corruption levelled by the Opposition against the BRS government, he asked who stopped the Union government from taking any action. “If there was corruption or any other irregularities, do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi would spare us?” he asked.

