Agriculture dept woman stabs paramour in campus of Yadadri collectorate, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bhongir Rural police on Friday arrested an Agriculture department employee for allegedly stabbing her paramour within the Yadadri Collectorate premises on Friday.

According to the victim’s father, the cops have filed a case under IPC Section 307 for an Attempt to murder and IPC Section 503 for criminal intimidation.

According to the police, the victim, Manoj, and the accused, Shilpa, were working with the Agriculture department. The duo have been seeing each other for two years. Shilpa is married and also has a son. Manoj had requested a two-month leave and was known to be avoiding her.

Vexed by his ignorance, Shilpa conspired an attack on him. She pounded on him with a knife in the Collectorate vicinity and stabbed him. Manoj suffered slit injuries on his back. Meanwhile, the police were informed and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Additionally, reports suggested that Shilpa’s move was an act of self-defence as it was Manoj who had conspired to attack Shilpa, but she missed it by chance. However, the police did not back the statement up and arrested Shilpa. Sources said that the apprehension took place only after the victim’s father filed a complaint.

According to the police, Manoj and Shilpa were working with the Agriculture department. The duo were also seeing each other for two years. Shilpa is married and also has a son. Manoj had requested a two-month leave and was known to be avoiding her. Infuriated by this, Shilpa stabbed him with a knife in the Collectorate vicinity.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Bhongir Rural police on Friday arrested an Agriculture department employee for allegedly stabbing her paramour within the Yadadri Collectorate premises on Friday. According to the victim’s father, the cops have filed a case under IPC Section 307 for an Attempt to murder and IPC Section 503 for criminal intimidation. According to the police, the victim, Manoj, and the accused, Shilpa, were working with the Agriculture department. The duo have been seeing each other for two years. Shilpa is married and also has a son. Manoj had requested a two-month leave and was known to be avoiding her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vexed by his ignorance, Shilpa conspired an attack on him. She pounded on him with a knife in the Collectorate vicinity and stabbed him. Manoj suffered slit injuries on his back. Meanwhile, the police were informed and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Additionally, reports suggested that Shilpa’s move was an act of self-defence as it was Manoj who had conspired to attack Shilpa, but she missed it by chance. However, the police did not back the statement up and arrested Shilpa. Sources said that the apprehension took place only after the victim’s father filed a complaint. According to the police, Manoj and Shilpa were working with the Agriculture department. The duo were also seeing each other for two years. Shilpa is married and also has a son. Manoj had requested a two-month leave and was known to be avoiding her. Infuriated by this, Shilpa stabbed him with a knife in the Collectorate vicinity. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp