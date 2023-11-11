BRS hopes to break Congress stranglehold over Madhira

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Quite like all the elections held since 1952, the contest for the Madhira (ST) reserved constituency in Khammam district is expected to be fierce.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking re-election for the fourth time, defending his stronghold in Madhira. He faces a tough challenge from BRS candidate Lingala Kamalraj, who is also contesting for the fourth time against Vikramarka.

Notably, Vikramarka’s wife, Mallu Nandini, has taken up the campaign responsibilities, tirelessly visiting households and elaborating on the six guarantees of the Congress, allowing Vikramarka to focus on party activities in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Going by the public mood, a fierce contest is expected between Congress and the BRS. Vikramarka has secured victory three times in the constituency and is determined to make it four in a row.

“Development-wise, there has been a change for the better in Madhira, when compared to the situation before bifurcation, but more development is needed, said K Balaswamy of Errupalem mandal headquarters.

Madhira town, located close to Andhra Pradesh, embodies the culture and challenges associated with the neighbouring state. The town is known for its narrow roads and inadequate drainage system, and encroachments of drainage areas have led to complaints of overflow of dirty water on roads during the rainy season, and consequently, health concerns.

Sanitation remains a major issue, with insufficient staff for cleaning drainage and lifting garbage. Residents also complain of a shortage of drinking water supply. The absence of a proper garbage dumping yard compounds these problems. N Radhika, a resident of Madhira town, said that priority should be given to widening of roads and installing an underground drainage system. She said due to alack of adequate sanitation staff, garbage often piles up leading to many diseases.

The junior college in the town is being operated in an ageing building, while the establishment of a leather park remains an unresolved matter.

Speaking about his achievements, Vikramarka highlighted his role in upgrading the Madhira government hospital to a 100-bed facility and securing central lighting for the town. He also claims to have played a key role in implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme and in raising numerous issues in the Assembly.

Vikramarka has promised to address the remaining problems if re-elected. On the other hand, BRS candidate Lingala Kamalraj accuses Vikramarka of neglecting the development of the constituency during his three terms as MLA. Kamalraj attributes the existing development in the area to the BRS government and pledges to resolve all issues, citing the party’s track record.

