Congress vows quota hike, Rs 20K crore/year in BC declaration

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has promised to conduct a caste census within six months of assuming power and raise reservations for the BC community. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the party’s BC Declaration during a public meeting on Friday after TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy filed his nomination in Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said his government in Karnataka has implemented four out of five promised guarantees. “When the Congress promised five guarantees for Karnataka, KCR and PM Modi claimed that Karnataka would go bankrupt. However, we have shown them that we are fortifying the state’s economic position,” he said. Later in the programme, Revanth said that he didn’t file his nomination from Kamareddy to become an MLA but to “bury” KCR.

Additionally, the Congress has also promised to spend Rs 20,000 crore per year for the welfare of BCs if it is elected to power. Other significant commitments include raising BC reservations from 24% to 42% in local bodies’ elections, with the assurance that 23,973 leaders will emerge from BC communities. Congress leaders vowed to establish a dedicated MBC (Most Backward Classes) ministry and caste-wise corporations, providing interest-free and collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for BC youth to establish small businesses and pursue higher education.

Moreover, the party pledged to establish Gurukulams in every mandal, akin to Navodaya Vidyalayas, and set up one new degree college in each district. The Congress also promised to support caste-based occupations by creating ‘Vruthi Bazaars’, by establishing shopping complexes comprising 50 shops in each mandal to provide free shop spaces for artisanal communities like barbers, carpenters, washermen, blacksmiths and goldsmiths. Additionally, the age eligibility for all communities engaged in artisanal occupations will be reduced from 57 to 50 years.

Exuding confidence that Congress will come to power in Telangana, the Karnataka CM said that they will implement the six guarantees for Telangana after coming to power. He added that even if Modi visits Telangana 100 times to campaign, the BJP will still lose deposits in around 100 seats. “In the segments where Modi held roadshows, rallies and public meetings during Karnataka elections, Congress won with huge majorities,” he said.

Stating that there is no difference between the ruling parties in the state and the Centre, he termed the BRS as the B team of the BJP. Siddaramaiah also invited KCR to visit his office, asserting that he would personally explain how they are implementing the five guarantees.

Responding to the allegations that he was caught red-handed while trying to buy an MLA, Revanth challenged KCR to order a CBI inquiry into the matter while alleging that the chief minister was engaged in the buying of elected representatives — from MLAs and MPs to local bodies representatives.

“KCR has bought 40 MLAs, 12 MLCs, two MPs, and thousands of sarpanches, MPTC members and hundreds of ZPTC members in the state. He bought these elected representatives like animals in the market. It is you (KCR) who translated the state into a market of trade of elected representatives sidelining the spirit of the Telangana movement,” the TPCC chief fumed.

Questioning why the people should vote for the BRS, Revanth said, “You (KCR) have failed to conduct TSPSC recruitment tests, prevent farmers’ suicides and control crime against women, apart from failing to increase the reservations for minorities and STs.”

