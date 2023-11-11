Congress will misuse caste census against Muslims: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Congress was preparing the “tools” that it would use to “destroy” Muslim minorities by misusing the BC census.

Addressing an election public meeting at Chandrayangutta on Friday evening, the AIMIM supremo alleged that some people were “offering biryani” to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.“I want to caution such people that the Congress is preparing the tools to destroy the Muslim minorities by giving assurances on conducting BC census if it is voted to power,” he said.

“BC is different and the minorities are different. Article 30 in the Constitution is clear about the religious and linguistic minorities. How angootha chaap (illiterate) are these people? They are conspiring to take away the fundamental rights of Muslims,” Owaisi alleged.“You are feeding those coming from Delhi (Rahul) with biryani, but they will snatch the land from underneath your feet,” he warned.

Observing that elections were easy, he appealed to the people, especially the youth, to go out and vote first thing in the morning of November 30.Owaisi also said that the Congress conspired to put his younger brother and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in Adilabad jail by filing a “false case”. “There is a speech given during elections, one given in the Assembly, and one given in Parliament,” the AIMIM president said.

