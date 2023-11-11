Crunchy deets: ‘Jai Karnataka’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

What is the latest worry for Telangana Congress leaders, something that is making them take adequate precautions? It is the presence of Karnataka leaders in the state! They have requested leaders from the neighbouring state not to speak about power supply or issues of farmers, lest it becomes ammunition for the ruling party. But they didn’t anticipate a slip of the tongue.

On Friday, the Karnataka chief minister campaigned for his party here after unveiling the BC Declaration. During the public meeting, the CM focused on political rhetoric rather than BC welfare. The Karnataka CM didn’t even read the promises made under the declaration, perhaps wary that similar demands would pick up momentum in his home state. With his home state on his mind, it is no surprise that he even uttered ‘Jai Karnataka’ at the end!

No rest for (most of) the politicians

The election has led to sleepless nights for political party leaders. While a top opposition leader is said to slog for 16 hours every day, a prominent leader from the ruling party gets just five hours of rest. As impressive and tiring as these feats might sound, another top leader of the ruling party is said to work even harder and apparently gets just two hours of shut-eye every day. While they are slogging it out, some leaders belonging to one national party seem to have a more relaxed schedule.

Contributions: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

