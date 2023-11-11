Eatala will come third in Huzurabad, predicts Finance Min Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appealing to the people to support BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy for the overall development of the Huzurabad segment, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao implemented several welfare schemes in the last nine years.

“We are fortunate enough that we have a chief minister like KCR who always strives for the welfare of the people,” Harish said, addressing a public meeting in Huzurabad, where Kaushik Reddy is taking on BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

He said that all surveys have indicated that Kaushik Reddy would be in first place and the Congress in second place in Huzurabad while the BJP would slip to the third place. “The people have realised that Eatala Rajender won the byelection by telling lies. Now, the people have decided to support BRS this time,” Harish Rao claimed.Harish Rao said that there was no use in supporting the Congress or the BJP as “the state would plunge into darkness if the people backed these two parties”.

Explaining the manifesto of BRS, he said that the pink party will provide Rs 3,000 per month to women under Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme, the health insurance scheme amount will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and domestic LPG refill will be given for just Rs 400.

Harish Rao said that the BRS manifesto was better than the six guarantees of the Congress. “Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says that they are giving five hour power to farmers in his state, but in Telangana, the BRS government is providing power 24X7. If the Congress is voted to power, farmers here would face power problems,” Harish Rao cautioned.He alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has termed Rythu Bandhu as “alms” and described farmers as beggars.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Appealing to the people to support BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy for the overall development of the Huzurabad segment, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao implemented several welfare schemes in the last nine years. “We are fortunate enough that we have a chief minister like KCR who always strives for the welfare of the people,” Harish said, addressing a public meeting in Huzurabad, where Kaushik Reddy is taking on BJP leader Eatala Rajender. He said that all surveys have indicated that Kaushik Reddy would be in first place and the Congress in second place in Huzurabad while the BJP would slip to the third place. “The people have realised that Eatala Rajender won the byelection by telling lies. Now, the people have decided to support BRS this time,” Harish Rao claimed.Harish Rao said that there was no use in supporting the Congress or the BJP as “the state would plunge into darkness if the people backed these two parties”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining the manifesto of BRS, he said that the pink party will provide Rs 3,000 per month to women under Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme, the health insurance scheme amount will be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and domestic LPG refill will be given for just Rs 400. Harish Rao said that the BRS manifesto was better than the six guarantees of the Congress. “Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says that they are giving five hour power to farmers in his state, but in Telangana, the BRS government is providing power 24X7. If the Congress is voted to power, farmers here would face power problems,” Harish Rao cautioned.He alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has termed Rythu Bandhu as “alms” and described farmers as beggars. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp