I-T raids on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy end on second day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KHAMMAM: The raids by Income Tax (I-T) officials at the residences and offices of Congress Palair Assembly segment candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy ended on Friday afternoon.

On the second day of the raids, the agency conducted searches in five locations, including Srinivas Reddy’s residence, Raghava Pride Infra office, his brother’s residence, and two offices in Hyderabad.

During the operation, agency officials reportedly had to break a lock to access Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s room. The staff informed the officials that the key was with Srinivas’ wife. After waiting until the afternoon, the officials decided to break the lock and proceeded to conduct searches in the room.

After 33 hours of searches, the officials seized three bags, one briefcase, one printer, and some important documents from Ponguleti’s residence. Sources said no cash was found during the searches.

I-T officials threatened my son-in-law: Ponguleti

Speaking to the media alongside CPI leaders on Friday, Srinivasa Reddy alleged that the state and central election commissions were silent over the I-T raids due to pressure from the BJP and BRS. Despite lodging complaints against the raids and violations of rules, Ponguleti claimed there has been no response.

He suspected that ECI officials were protecting the ruling parties and accused the BJP and BRS of colluding and orchestrating attacks on Congress leaders through I-T officials.

He also accused I-T officials of manhandling and threatening his son-in-law. He claimed the officials used third-degree methods on the manager of his firm, Raghava Constructions, Jayaprakash. “I-T officials crossed the limits when they threatened my staff with imprisonment if they didn’t provide information,” he said adding that the government had withdrawn his security detail.

Ponguleti questioned why I-T officials are targeting only Congress leaders, rather than investigating BJP and BRS leaders, who, he alleged, are involved in massive corruption. He declared that the people of Telangana would give a return gift to the Kalavakuntla family by ensuring the victory of the Congress in the coming elections.

