Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar invites KCR to see the ‘Karnataka model’

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday invited BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao to his state to see for themselves how the government there is implementing the five guarantees of the Congress.

Addressing a corner meeting at Kodad of Suryapet district, Shivakumar said that the Congress came to power in Karnataka by virtue of its five guarantees.

“After coming to power, we started the implementation of guarantees with the very first cabinet meeting. The Congress will implement its six guarantees in Telangana as well. The strength of the Congress is to keep its promises,” Shivakumar said.

He said that the Congress candidate would win the Kodad seat by a majority of at least 25,000 votes.

“The people of Telangana want change,” Shivakumar said. “The people are eagerly waiting to say “bye-bye” to KCR. The people are realising that the projects built by past Congress governments, like the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, is as sturdy as ever, but the projects built by KCR are collapsing,” Shivakumar said.

“It’s not just the massive corruption done by the Kalvakuntla family. KCR has completely failed in fulfilling the promises he made before the 2014 and 2018 elections. Where are the 2BHK houses that he promised?” he asked.

