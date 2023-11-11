KCR funding 50 candidates of Congress, alleges BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was funding around 50 MLA candidates of the Congress against “weak” BRS leaders, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday claimed that the youth and farmers in the state were suffering due to KCR’s non-governance.

Sanjay addressed well-attended election meetings in Sirpur for BJP candidate Harish Babu and in Sircilla for Rani Rudrama Reddy, also known as Rudrama Devi. Sircilla is the constituency of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Sanjay alleged that 50 lakh unemployed youths were facing untold miseries due to the failure of the BRS government to stop the TSPSC question paper leak. He also criticised the shifting of the Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Project to Kaleshwaram, claiming that the local BRS MLA Konneru Konnappa did not oppose the move. This resulted in the farmers in the constituency being deprived of essential irrigation facilities, leading to a loss of `10,000 crore, he claimed.

Sanjay alleged that corrupt leaders were the CM candidates of the BRS and Congress. “If a chance is given to the BJP, a poor leader, without any corruption charges, will become the chief minister,” Sanjay said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was funding around 50 MLA candidates of the Congress against “weak” BRS leaders, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday claimed that the youth and farmers in the state were suffering due to KCR’s non-governance. Sanjay addressed well-attended election meetings in Sirpur for BJP candidate Harish Babu and in Sircilla for Rani Rudrama Reddy, also known as Rudrama Devi. Sircilla is the constituency of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Sanjay alleged that 50 lakh unemployed youths were facing untold miseries due to the failure of the BRS government to stop the TSPSC question paper leak. He also criticised the shifting of the Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Project to Kaleshwaram, claiming that the local BRS MLA Konneru Konnappa did not oppose the move. This resulted in the farmers in the constituency being deprived of essential irrigation facilities, leading to a loss of `10,000 crore, he claimed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sanjay alleged that corrupt leaders were the CM candidates of the BRS and Congress. “If a chance is given to the BJP, a poor leader, without any corruption charges, will become the chief minister,” Sanjay said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp