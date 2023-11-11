KT Rama Rao: Congress promises will result in BC-minority rift

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Minority Declaration announced by the Congress was a ‘conspiracy’ to create a rift between BCs and minorities. The grand old party promised to take up a caste census in six months and provide fair reservations to minorities in its declaration.

Reacting to this, Rama Rao said that the Constitution termed Muslims, Christians and Sikhs as religious minorities. Stating that the proposal of the Congress would hurt the BCs and minorities, he said that it was a conspiracy against both communities.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Rama Rao said that if minorities were recognised as BCs, there would be no need for a minority ministry, commission or any other organisation. The Muslims would forego their identity as minorities, he added.

It seems that there was a link between Congress’ Declaration and BJP’s ideology, Rama Rao alleged. He also said that the Congress had no commitment or sincerity in implementing its declarations. There would be incremental growth and the allocations for minorities would automatically touch Rs 5,000 crore in the next state budget, the BRS working president said, while ridiculing the assurance by the Congress that it would provide Rs 4,000 crore for minorities.

Recalling that the Congress gave tickets to family members of several leaders and violated its Udaipur Declaration, Rama Rao said, “Declarations by the Congress are like waste papers as the party never implements them.”

He recalled that the BRS proposed to increase reservations for Muslims based on their socioeconomic condition and added that the party was committed to implementing it. “Modi said that a BC leader would be made the chief minister in Telangana, but did why he fail to set up a BC ministry at the Centre,” he asked. Rama Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in control of Adani, whereas the steering wheel of the BRS was in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao said the BRS would defeat TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Kodangal, BJP leaders Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad and T Raja Singh in Goshamahal segments. He declared that the BJP could not win a single seat in the Assembly elections this time.

When asked about the Kamareddy Assembly segment, from where KCR is contesting, the BRS working president said that at a recent conclave TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had admitted his defeat in the segment. On the Gajwel segment, the BRS working president remarked: “Contesting against KCR is like tying a ram before Pochamma temple”.

BJP leaders join BRS

Former Congress leader Singiseeti Jagadish and several leaders from the BJP joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao on Friday. The party’s working president alleged that anarchy and ‘economic terrorism’ prevailed in the Congress. The Congress leaders sold tickets, Rama Rao alleged and called upon the people to watch the developments in the Congress. He assured to implement several schemes to weavers if BRS retains power.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Minority Declaration announced by the Congress was a ‘conspiracy’ to create a rift between BCs and minorities. The grand old party promised to take up a caste census in six months and provide fair reservations to minorities in its declaration. Reacting to this, Rama Rao said that the Constitution termed Muslims, Christians and Sikhs as religious minorities. Stating that the proposal of the Congress would hurt the BCs and minorities, he said that it was a conspiracy against both communities. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Rama Rao said that if minorities were recognised as BCs, there would be no need for a minority ministry, commission or any other organisation. The Muslims would forego their identity as minorities, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It seems that there was a link between Congress’ Declaration and BJP’s ideology, Rama Rao alleged. He also said that the Congress had no commitment or sincerity in implementing its declarations. There would be incremental growth and the allocations for minorities would automatically touch Rs 5,000 crore in the next state budget, the BRS working president said, while ridiculing the assurance by the Congress that it would provide Rs 4,000 crore for minorities. Recalling that the Congress gave tickets to family members of several leaders and violated its Udaipur Declaration, Rama Rao said, “Declarations by the Congress are like waste papers as the party never implements them.” He recalled that the BRS proposed to increase reservations for Muslims based on their socioeconomic condition and added that the party was committed to implementing it. “Modi said that a BC leader would be made the chief minister in Telangana, but did why he fail to set up a BC ministry at the Centre,” he asked. Rama Rao alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in control of Adani, whereas the steering wheel of the BRS was in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rama Rao said the BRS would defeat TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Kodangal, BJP leaders Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad and T Raja Singh in Goshamahal segments. He declared that the BJP could not win a single seat in the Assembly elections this time. When asked about the Kamareddy Assembly segment, from where KCR is contesting, the BRS working president said that at a recent conclave TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had admitted his defeat in the segment. On the Gajwel segment, the BRS working president remarked: “Contesting against KCR is like tying a ram before Pochamma temple”. BJP leaders join BRS Former Congress leader Singiseeti Jagadish and several leaders from the BJP joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao on Friday. The party’s working president alleged that anarchy and ‘economic terrorism’ prevailed in the Congress. The Congress leaders sold tickets, Rama Rao alleged and called upon the people to watch the developments in the Congress. He assured to implement several schemes to weavers if BRS retains power. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp