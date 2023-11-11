Lift facility at Secunderabad (East) Metro station inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), managing director, NVS Reddy on Friday inaugurated the lift facility at ARM - C of Secunderabad (East) Metro Station connecting Secunderabad railway station for the convenience of Metro rail passengers going to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice versa.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this elevator will also connect Rathifile Bus stand and help passengers carrying luggage to the railway station and the nearby bus station. It will also provide seamless connectivity to all passengers and is a boon to elderly people and differently abled persons.

L&TMRHL managing director, KVB Reddy said this lift facility is a part of the MoU between L&TMRHL and TSRTC for the convenience of passengers using public transport in the city.

This would ease the difficulties of passengers. This success model is an example of cooperation and facilitation between TSRTC and L&T Metro Rail which further fulfils the requirements of a multi-modal urban transport system, he added.

