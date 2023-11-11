Man, two sons murder daughter over land dispute, goes missing 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 35-year-old woman, Pittala Ushasree, lost her life after being attacked by axes by her father and two brothers over a land dispute in the Tatipudi village of Wyra Mandal on Friday. Ushasree’s husband, Krishna, sustained severe injuries during the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ushasree’s father, Pittala Ramulu, had married Ushasree to Krishna. However, a property dispute between father and daughter had been escalating over time. It all started when Ushasree’s grandfather, Venkaiah, registered the property in her name. Despite their attempts to seek resolution through the courts, the dispute persisted.

On Friday, a heated argument broke out between father and daughter. In a fit of rage, Ramulu and his sons attacked Ushasree and Krishna with axes. Ushasree succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Krishna sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.The Wyra police have registered a case and are investigating it. All the three accused are known to be absconding.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM: A 35-year-old woman, Pittala Ushasree, lost her life after being attacked by axes by her father and two brothers over a land dispute in the Tatipudi village of Wyra Mandal on Friday. Ushasree’s husband, Krishna, sustained severe injuries during the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ushasree’s father, Pittala Ramulu, had married Ushasree to Krishna. However, a property dispute between father and daughter had been escalating over time. It all started when Ushasree’s grandfather, Venkaiah, registered the property in her name. Despite their attempts to seek resolution through the courts, the dispute persisted. On Friday, a heated argument broke out between father and daughter. In a fit of rage, Ramulu and his sons attacked Ushasree and Krishna with axes. Ushasree succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Krishna sustained severe injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.The Wyra police have registered a case and are investigating it. All the three accused are known to be absconding.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp