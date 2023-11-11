Mandir & Manair are main talking points in Vemulawada

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Lack of development in the temple town of Vemulawada and the unresolved problems of the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees are two major talking points in the Vemulawada Assembly segment ahead of the elections. The constituency, which was created in 2009, has seen these two issues taking centre stage in recent years.

The residents of Vemulawada, which is known as Dakshin Kashi and is famous for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swami Temple, have long been complaining about the town not witnessing any development. Though the government created the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also promised to provide Rs 100 crore per year for development, no funds were released and no development works were carried out in the town.

The residents of about 10 villages in this segment were affected by the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) project. Kodurupaka, one such affected village, is the native place of KCR’s wife Shoba. Among these MMR oustees, 25,000 people are eligible to vote. Most of these voters have lost their livelihood and turned into daily wage workers, travelling long distances on a daily basis to make the ends meet. They are looking forward to the election day to exercise their franchise, hoping that the new government will resolve all their pending issues.

Drinking water problem

Former sarpanch and MMR oustees Joint Action Committee member K Ravinder says all the residents of these 10 villages vexed are by the indifferent attitude of the government. This implies that these oustees are weighing their options and they may opt for an “alternative” candidate.The Vemulawada temple also faces another pressing issue -- shortage of drinking water. After the Gudi Cheruvu (temple pond) was rendered useless due to various factors, the government sanctioned Rs 30 crore but it reportedly took back the funds for unknown reasons.

The repair works on Moola Vagu bridge, which collapsed some time ago, are yet to be completed, adding to the woes of the residents.Now, the candidates of all three big parties — the BRS, BJP and Congress — are focusing on these issues during their campaign and promising to resolve those with the objective of attracting the voters.

BRS candidate Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao insists that the government is committed to developing Vemulawada.“Vemulawada will surely be developed into a centre of spirituality. We will ensure we get enough funds to achieve the goal,” he says.“We will also try to further improve irrigation facilities and also ensure that every household receives the benefits of welfare schemes,” he adds.

His Congress counterpart Adi Srinivas says that his party would resolve the oustees’ issues within three months if it is voted to power. “I will ensure that the development works in Vemulawada are initiated immediately after we form the government. We will resolve all the issues of MMR oustees within three months,” he adds, while stating that his party would also simultaneously address the Moola Vagu and other issues.

Last-minute change

BJP candidate Chennamaneni Vikash says: “I am aware of Vemulawada people’s issues. Our agenda is development. We will set up skill development centres in every mandal. We want to generate employment for youth, especially in MMR oustees villages.”

“Our aim is to develop every village and turn Vemulawada into a role model constituency,” he adds. It may be mentioned that Vikash is a cousin of BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, who was denied a ticket to seek reelection by the BRS leadership. Ramesh, whose dual citizenship created a controversy, was later appointed as the State government advisor on agriculture affairs. Meanwhile, the BJP’s prospects may be affected as it denied the Vemulawada ticket to Tula Uma, who belongs to the Kurma community, at the last minute.

