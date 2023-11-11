Nutrition study in Telangana exposes soaring obesity levels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent cross-sectional study conducted by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has highlighted alarming levels of obesity prevalence.

Published in the esteemed international journal ‘Nutrients’, the study delved into various dimensions of nutritional status and factors associated with malnutrition across different age groups.

The investigation encompassed an urban area in Hyderabad, Telangana, and four villages in the Chittoor district of AP, involving a total of 10,350 individuals. Of these, 8,317 resided in urban areas of Hyderabad, while 2,033 were from rural areas of AP. The findings revealed that among urban adults in Telangana, 47.7% were obese, and 14.8% were overweight. Similarly, in rural areas of AP, 46.7% of adults were obese, with 14.8% classified as overweight.

Even in the geriatric age group, the study reported that 50.6% in urban areas and 33.2% in rural areas were obese.Additionally, the study indicated that over 11% of individuals in urban areas and about 6% in rural areas suffered from hypertension, while over 5% in both regions had diabetes. Notably, adults aged 40-59 years were identified as having higher odds of obesity.

