Senior leader Sambhani quits Congress for BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major shock to the Congress, senior leader and former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

Student leader and TPCC general secretary Kuturi Manavata Rai, who is close to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, also joined the BRS on Friday. Senior leaders V Abbaiah, Ramachandra Naik and others too joined the BRS in the presence of KCR.

It may be recalled that Sambhani, who served the Congress for four and a half decades, quit the party as he was unhappy with the developments in the grand old party. A four-time MLA and two-time minister, Sambhani aspired to contest from the Sathupalli segment but resigned from the party after it refused him the ticket.

