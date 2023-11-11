Home States Telangana

SFI-ASA-TSF alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad student polls

Panel president Shaik Aayesha became the first Muslim woman running for president, creating a significant moment in the ABVP’s history at UoH. Ayesha received 1,409 votes.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad. (File photo)

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A panel formed by Student’s Federation of India, Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Tribal Student’s Forum (SFI - ASA - TSF) won the student’s election in the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. The election results were announced late on Saturday night with union president Md Ateeq Ahmed, a PhD Scholar of Urdu from the School of Languages, securing 1,880 votes.

A tough fight was given by the ABVP Panel which joined hands with SevaLal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), an organisation dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community at the university. Panel president Shaik Aayesha became the first Muslim woman running for president, creating a significant moment in the ABVP’s history at UoH. Ayesha received 1,409 votes.

The winning panel includes Jalli Akash as vice-president, Deepak Kumar Arya as general secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu as joint secretary, Samim Akter Sheikh as cultural secretary and Athul as sports secretary. Whereas, all three positions in ICC GSCASH committee were also bagged by SFI panel members including PhD representative Soumya Mohan KP, Masters representative K Pooja, and Nandana Panikkil as integrated representative.

Apart from improving infrastructure on the campus, the panel will be working towards massive cuts in the funds from the university administration, affordable health insurance for students, timely distribution of fellowships and a 5% relaxation of attendance for all menstruating students.

The panel has also promised to revoke false charges on student activists during the Rohith Vemula movement and other struggles Among the 5,300 eligible students, 80% voter turnout on the polling day; i.e Thursday. Elections were held for a total of 9 posts including three ICC-GS CASH members.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Student’s Federation of India Ambedkar Students’ Association Tribal Student’s Forum University of Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp