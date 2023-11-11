SFI-ASA-TSF alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad student polls

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A panel formed by Student’s Federation of India, Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Tribal Student’s Forum (SFI - ASA - TSF) won the student’s election in the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. The election results were announced late on Saturday night with union president Md Ateeq Ahmed, a PhD Scholar of Urdu from the School of Languages, securing 1,880 votes.

A tough fight was given by the ABVP Panel which joined hands with SevaLal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), an organisation dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community at the university. Panel president Shaik Aayesha became the first Muslim woman running for president, creating a significant moment in the ABVP’s history at UoH. Ayesha received 1,409 votes.

The winning panel includes Jalli Akash as vice-president, Deepak Kumar Arya as general secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu as joint secretary, Samim Akter Sheikh as cultural secretary and Athul as sports secretary. Whereas, all three positions in ICC GSCASH committee were also bagged by SFI panel members including PhD representative Soumya Mohan KP, Masters representative K Pooja, and Nandana Panikkil as integrated representative.

Apart from improving infrastructure on the campus, the panel will be working towards massive cuts in the funds from the university administration, affordable health insurance for students, timely distribution of fellowships and a 5% relaxation of attendance for all menstruating students.

The panel has also promised to revoke false charges on student activists during the Rohith Vemula movement and other struggles Among the 5,300 eligible students, 80% voter turnout on the polling day; i.e Thursday. Elections were held for a total of 9 posts including three ICC-GS CASH members.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A panel formed by Student’s Federation of India, Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) and Tribal Student’s Forum (SFI - ASA - TSF) won the student’s election in the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. The election results were announced late on Saturday night with union president Md Ateeq Ahmed, a PhD Scholar of Urdu from the School of Languages, securing 1,880 votes. A tough fight was given by the ABVP Panel which joined hands with SevaLal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), an organisation dedicated to the welfare of the tribal community at the university. Panel president Shaik Aayesha became the first Muslim woman running for president, creating a significant moment in the ABVP’s history at UoH. Ayesha received 1,409 votes. The winning panel includes Jalli Akash as vice-president, Deepak Kumar Arya as general secretary, Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu as joint secretary, Samim Akter Sheikh as cultural secretary and Athul as sports secretary. Whereas, all three positions in ICC GSCASH committee were also bagged by SFI panel members including PhD representative Soumya Mohan KP, Masters representative K Pooja, and Nandana Panikkil as integrated representative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from improving infrastructure on the campus, the panel will be working towards massive cuts in the funds from the university administration, affordable health insurance for students, timely distribution of fellowships and a 5% relaxation of attendance for all menstruating students. The panel has also promised to revoke false charges on student activists during the Rohith Vemula movement and other struggles Among the 5,300 eligible students, 80% voter turnout on the polling day; i.e Thursday. Elections were held for a total of 9 posts including three ICC-GS CASH members. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp